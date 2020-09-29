Eagles rise, Demons fall in Week 5 oh High School Football Rankings

In Class 4A, the Canyon Eagles (4-0) are now the only team ranked inside the top-10 after Dumas fell out following their loss. The Eagles, led by Blake Bryant, who just won his 150th career game, are now No. 6 in Class 4A after taking down Midland Greenwood 48-0. It’s their second shutout of the season, and third time limiting an opponent to less than seven points in a game. The team has also scored just about 50 points per game. Don’t expect this to change this week when they take on the Levelland Lobos.