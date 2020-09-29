Eagles rise, Demons fall in Week 5 oh High School Football Rankings

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After losing just one game in 22 regular season games, the Dumas Demons (4-1) have been kicked out of the top-10 for their respective classification’s rankings. Here are the Week 5 High School Football Rankings that involve Panhandle teams.
In Class 5A, the Tascosa Rebels are no longer No. 10 after sitting there for five weeks. They moved up one spot to No. 9 after taking down a tough Abilene team 26-20 on the road. Now, the Rebels will look to move up a couple more spots in the Week 6 rankings when the Rebels host the Midland Lee Rebels, a team that is No. 18 in 6A and that just defeated the Amarillo Sandies 54-40.
In Class 4A, the Canyon Eagles (4-0) are now the only team ranked inside the top-10 after Dumas fell out following their loss. The Eagles, led by Blake Bryant, who just won his 150th career game, are now No. 6 in Class 4A after taking down Midland Greenwood 48-0. It’s their second shutout of the season, and third time limiting an opponent to less than seven points in a game. The team has also scored just about 50 points per game. Don’t expect this to change this week when they take on the Levelland Lobos.
In Class 3A, the Canadian Wildcats (3-1) have held on to their No. 1 slot, but it comes at a theoretical cost. They have now had their third straight game cancelled due to COVID-19 as their scheduled game against the No. 6 Spearman Lynx (5-1) has been cancelled. The game counts as a district loss for Spearman and gives them their first loss of the year. Four spots behind Spearman though is the Childress Bobcats (3-1) who just suffered an overtime loss to Spearman in their top-10 clash.
In Class 2A I, the Panhandle Panthers have come in at No. 9 after taking down Stratford 62-22 making a huge statement. In 2A II, three separate Panhandle teams come in ranked with Wellington (4-0) at No. 3, Clarendon (5-0) at No. 6, and Wheeler (4-1) at No. 7. All three teams came away with wins last week and will look to stay in the top-10 again this coming week.
Finally, in Class 1A, there are now three teams ranked in the two divisions. In 1A I, Happy (4-1) comes in at No. 10 after losing to Sterling City 50-42. Groom comes in at No. 7 in 1A II after taking down McLean 58-6, with Follett right behind them at No. 9 following their win over Canyon Nueces in 52-8 fashion.
