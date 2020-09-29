8 current, 2 former Curry County detention center detainee test positive for COVID-19

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Curry County Detention Center has reported that eight current and two former detainees have tested positive for COVID-19.
The detainees were tested on September 25, as part of a random sample.
Two results were received last night and eight this morning.
Currently, there are no other positive tests at the Detention Center that have been confirmed by the Department of Health.
28 of these detainees tested negative upon booking into the facility and they have been housed together.
The positive detainees have been relocated to another pod within the facility and the remainder of the detainees are quarantined together and will receive another test on October 1, or October 2 along with all Detention Employees.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.