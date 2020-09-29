Criminal Complaint: Amarillo man arrested after officials find $76,000 worth of meth in refrigerator

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo man is facing federal charges after officials found $76,000 worth of meth in a refrigerator, according to a criminal complaint.
Around 12:20 p.m. on Sept. 25, Amarillo police officers were conducting surveillance at a home near South Lake Street and Fairview Boulevard while looking for a fugitive.
The criminal complaint says officers saw Anthony Ray Archer exiting the front door of the home and walking around the back of the home.
Law enforcement made contact with Archer as he returned back to the front of the home.
The complaint says he admitted to going behind the home to hide marijuana.
Officers searched the area behind the home where they found a cardboard box that contained baggies of meth in a refrigerator.
The meth weighed about 765.9 grams, which according to street value estimates is worth about $76,000.
During an interview with officers, the complaint says he admitted to placing the cardboard box in the refrigerator and admitted to distributing meth.
He was arrested and booked into the Randall County Jail for federal drug trafficking charges.
