Clovis police asking for help finding missing teen

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teenager.
Police say 16-year-old Ava Sophia Munoz ran away from home on August 3. She is described as 5-foot-5, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen at Hillcrest Park leaving in a black pickup truck.
Police say she has not contacted her family, and none of her friends have any information about where she may be.
If you know where she may be, call the Clovis Police Department at (575) 769-1921.
