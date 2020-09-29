City of Amarillo resumes second phase of curbside cart program

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After being delayed for months, the city is entering the second phase of its Curbside Cart Program.
A year ago, the city started the distribution of curbside carts in neighborhoods with narrow, unsafe and dead end alleys.
A transition that was controversial at the beginning but now seems convenient for many.
“Before, we had the dumpsters in the back so, it’s a lot more safer,” said Luis Muniz, Amarillo resident.
“Everybody has their own so, you don’t have to share,” said Cedrick Wilson, Amarillo resident. “That’s the biggest part right there 'cause you just put your trash and go. You don’t have to worry about anybody throwing extra trash into your dumpster.”
This is the second day of the new phase, which added 3,450 more residents to the program.
The city is still working on phase three, which will add even more customers.
“This was the first week that we were actually picking up carts,” said Will Smith, solid waste superintendent. “We are doing double service so, if they were on hand pickup currently they get both services this week and, if they have dumpsters in the alley, we’re still servicing them and starting next week, we will be pulling all the dumpsters from the alley.”
Although the trash is being picked up twice a week, some residents feel that one cart may not be enough for larger households.
“Personally, it’s just me so it doesn’t fill up too bad," said Muniz. “I’m sure big families that dumpster doesn’t last them, they already full so that’s why I’m saying it would help them out having two. One for recycling and one for trash.”
The city recommends letting the program develop more but, if you would like to request a second trash cart, contact the City of Amarillo Public Work Deparment.
