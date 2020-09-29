Canyon police department looking for suspects involved in several burglaries

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Police Department need help searching for suspects involved in several vehicle burglaries.
This morning officers were dispatched to several vehicle burglaries that happened early this morning.
According to officials, they have received several videos of several suspects walking in the area and pulling on door handles.
Firearms were among the items that were stolen.
Unlocked vehicles were specifically targeted, the Canyon Police Department asks to please make sure to lock your doors and hide any valuables.
If you have any information about these burglaries please call, Crime Stoppers, the Canyon Police Department at (806) 655-5005 or message them directly through Facebook.
