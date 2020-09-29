Amarillo League of Women Voters hopes to inspire ‘lifelong voters’ by engaging youth

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo League of Women voters has expanded their outreach to youth across Amarillo.
The League has begun new outreach initiatives on social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook.
“We now have a director of outreach on social media and that is in the process of getting better and better,” said President of Amarillo League of Women Voters Sonya Letson. “And I think as we get better and better with that, on the platforms that young people are using, we will have, perhaps, more involvement in volunteering.”
The League of Women Voters believe getting kids excited to one day participate in democracy will encourage them to become active voters for the rest of their lives.
“Research shows that the younger you begin to vote, the more regular of a voter you are,” explained Letson. “What we want to hopefully inspire are lifelong voters. And we do that by trying to get people registered and they educated."
According to Letson, these efforts have been successful.
Letson says they have a much higher number of youth volunteers compared to last year.
Although they may not be able to vote themselves, many kids have been getting involved with the League and inspiring others to fulfill their civic duty.
The Amarillo League of Women Voters has seen reports of people registering to vote after being inspired by children volunteers.
The league also relies on teachers and educators to get kids excited about voting at a young age.
Last Saturday, a teacher and Key Club sponsor from Caprock High School brought a diverse group of students to one of the League’s events.
“[I’m] trying to impress upon the students that they can do this one thing, give up yourself for this amount of time and you know you’re going to make a difference,” said Key Club sponsor Ileana Jennings. “And there’s a certainty in that. Finding things that they can do to give them that certainty is helping with our sense of being overwhelmed.”
The students held up signs on the sidewalk, encouraging people to stop and register to vote.
The League of Women Voters received feedback of people telling them these teenagers are what encouraged them to register to vote.
They hope this teaches children they have a voice and their volunteerism is making a difference.
“Every vote’s important. We want everyone to have a voice, and too often we forget that young peoples voices are just as important as peoples over 60 or over 70 or over 40,” said Letson. “Everybody’s voices comes together to make a better government system. Everybody should participate.”
