Amarillo COVID-19 report for Sept. 29 shows more than 1,000 new cases from Neal Unit, 4 deaths

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 2,213 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.
The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.
Today’s report shows 1,121 new COVID-19 cases in Potter and Randall Counties. More than 1,000 of the new positive cases in Potter County are from the Nathaniel J. Neal Unit in Potter County.
The tests at the Neal Unit were performed by the State on September 24 and 25. There are currently no reports a this time of any hospitalizations related to individuals from the Neal Unit.
TDCJ also lists 36 employees as active cases. However, the agency reports no active prisoner case at the nearby Clements Unit.
Most of the inmates tested were not showing symptoms of COVID-19.
The report also shows four additional deaths in Potter County.
121 recoveries are reported today as well.
There have been a total of 5,938 confirmed cases in Potter County and 2,982 confirmed cases in Randall County.
6,595 people have recovered and 112 have died.
There are 45 tests pending.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 11.9 percent.
There are 13,571 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 12
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 18
Castro County: 249
Childress County: 66
Collingsworth County: 18
Cottle County: 25
Dallam County: 266
Deaf Smith County: 1,103
Donley County: 59
Gray County: 316
Hall County: 24
Hansford County: 111
Hartley County: 144
Hemphill County: 73
Hutchinson County: 192
Lipscomb County: 32
Moore County: 1,151
Motley County: 7
Ochiltree County: 127
Oldham County: 15
Parmer County: 415
Potter County: 5,938
Randall County: 2,982
Roberts County: 9
Sherman County: 60
Swisher County: 99
Wheeler County: 48
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 10,432 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 11
Briscoe County: 11
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 226
Cottle County: 19
Childress County: 59
Collingsworth County: 17
Dallam County: 233
Deaf Smith County: 989
Donley County: 53
Gray County: 275
Hall County: 15
Hartley County: 124
Hansford County: 100
Hemphill County: 60
Hutchinson County: 146
Lipscomb County: 25
Motley County: 7
Moore County: 1,100
Ochiltree County: 105
Oldham County: 14
Parmer County: 38
Potter County: 4,219
Randall County: 2,376
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 53
Swisher County: 90
Wheeler County: 43
There have also been 203 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 5
Deaf Smith County: 20
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 7
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 4
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 4
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 19
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 70
Randall County: 42
Swisher County: 3
There are 1,585 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 54
Cimarron County: 24
Texas County: 1,507
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been nine COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 9
There are 1,177 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 799
Quay County: 74
Roosevelt County: 281
Union County: 31
There have been 13 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 5
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 4
Union County: 2
