Potter County awarded $350, 000 federal grant for COVID-19 response

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County commissioners accepted a $350, 000 federal grant for the COVID-19 response.
The $350,000 grant is awarded from the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice program and the Bureau of Justice Assistance.
The Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program allows states, U.S. Territories, the District of Columbia, units of local government and federally recognized tribal governments to support a broad range of activities to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus.
Funded projects or initiatives may include, but are not limited to, overtime, equipment hiring, supplies, training, travel expenses, and addressing the medical needs of inmates in state, local, and tribal prisons, jails, and detention centers.
