Performers learn new skills as live shows in Amarillo cancel.

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M opera students have been learning different skills throughout the pandemic making performers provide different ways for entertainment to their audiences.
Video editing and filming creativity have been implemented into student performances providing students with new techniques than before.
“It’s a scary time, but it’s also an exciting time because people are growing and changing and adapting. So, who knows 10 years from now, what theatre will really look like? It might be changed for the better,” said Sarah Beckham-Turner, assistant professor of voice and opera and director of opera at West Texas A&M.
Performers have all been coping differently with the changes.
“Some people have really thrived during this time and have taken the opportunity to really hone in and work on their craft. Others are really struggling to keep themselves together, to keep their identity, said Beckham-Turner.
“Well, everybody associated with ALT has been, gone through some depression and some withdrawal and sadness and boredom,” said Allen Shankles, managing artistic director at Amarillo Little Theatre.
The number of online performances has brought the art community together.
“I wouldn’t say it’s a competition right now. I’d say it’s more of this loving community of we’re going to get through this together, let’s find ways to collaborate, let’s find ways to reach more people. To really keep our chops up. And keep doing what we love doing and keep audiences entertained,” said Beckham-Turner.
The audience is now limited to online performances because of the pandemic.
“The arts create the foundation for your community, and without the arts there’s a very big hole in our lives,” said Shankles.
“Audiences are craving, craving live performances because everything that has happened as pretty much been sold out. For example, Chamber of Music Amarillo had to add a performance of their concert last weekend because they had limited seats available. And, but it sold out, so they added another performance. Audiences really crave that live entertainment,” said Beckham-Turner.
The West Texas A&M opera program plans to have a full show with a live audience in February but will adjust accordingly if the pandemic continues.
Amarillo opera performers are still providing shows, if interested, check out some of their upcoming shows.
Check out upcoming performances from the Amarillo Little Theatre.
