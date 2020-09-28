7 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new recoveries in Dallam and Hartley counties

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are seven new COVID-19 cases in Dallam and Hartley counties.
Today’s report from the Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District shows six new cases and seven new recoveries in Dallam County.
The report also shows one new case and one new recovery in Hartley County.
There are 266 cases in Dallam County, with 233 recoveries and five deaths. That leaves 28 active cases in Dallam County.
There are 144 cases in Hartley County, with 124 recoveries and four deaths. That leaves 16 active cases in Hartley County.
There are now a combined 44 active cases in the counties and 410 total combined positive cases.
There are 12,437 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 12
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 18
Castro County: 249
Childress County: 66
Collingsworth County: 18
Cottle County: 25
Dallam County: 266
Deaf Smith County: 1,090
Donley County: 59
Gray County: 316
Hall County: 24
Hansford County: 111
Hartley County: 144
Hemphill County: 73
Hutchinson County: 192
Lipscomb County: 32
Moore County: 1,151
Motley County: 7
Ochiltree County: 127
Oldham County: 15
Parmer County: 415
Potter County: 4,881
Randall County: 2,918
Roberts County: 9
Sherman County: 60
Swisher County: 99
Wheeler County: 48
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 10,311 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 11
Briscoe County: 11
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 226
Cottle County: 19
Childress County: 59
Collingsworth County: 17
Dallam County: 233
Deaf Smith County: 989
Donley County: 53
Gray County: 275
Hall County: 15
Hartley County: 124
Hansford County: 100
Hemphill County: 60
Hutchinson County: 146
Lipscomb County: 25
Motley County: 7
Moore County: 1,100
Ochiltree County: 105
Oldham County: 14
Parmer County: 38
Potter County: 4,156
Randall County: 2,318
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 53
Swisher County: 90
Wheeler County: 43
There have also been 199 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 5
Deaf Smith County: 20
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 7
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 4
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 4
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 19
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 66
Randall County: 42
Swisher County: 3
There are 1,585 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 54
Cimarron County: 24
Texas County: 1,507
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been nine COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 9
There are 1,177 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 790
Quay County: 74
Roosevelt County: 282
Union County: 31
There have been 14 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 6
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 4
Union County: 2
