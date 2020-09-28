More pregnant woman preferring home births or birthing centers to hospitals during pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The pandemic has pregnant families reassessing their birth plans and considering other options.
When Aubrey Holam was 35 weeks pregnant with her second daughter Micah, she started to look for options because of COVID-19 concerns.
“I was reading some horrible stories from other parts of the country,” said Holman. “Where moms that tested positive were having their babies taken away so, at that point I just decided that I would rather just avoid the hospital altogether.”
She started to research about home birth, an option that has gain popularity as hospitals nationwide limit the number of visitors to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“My mom was at Reagan’s birth so, I really wanted her at Micah’s birth as well," said Holman.
Holman went to a local midwife, who like many others in the area have seen an increase in consultations since the pandemic started.
“Just in the month of April for due dates next month,” said Silvia Garbalena Esparza, certified nurse midwife at Birth Haven Pregnancy Care Center. “I have doubled in my clients that signed on.”
“I’ve probably done an additional 12 to 15 consults since COVID-19 actually started,” said Sandra J. Elkins, midwife. “My business has more than doubled.”
Aside from delivering at home or the hospital, another option is birthing centers, which are home-like, free-standing facilities close to the hospitals and equipped to provide care.
“A lot of times they’re not ready to take that jump or that leap,” said Garbalena Esparza. “From hospital to out of hospital that’s why the birth center is a very good option. It’s like an in between the home and the hospital.”
If you’re thinking of a home birth, it’s important to make sure your midwife is licensed, and also check with your insurance company. For example, your health insurance plan may cover a stay in a birth center, but maybe not a home birth.
