Groundbreaking set for new pool at Thompson Park

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Parks and Recreation will host a ceremonial groundbreaking for the new pool at Thompson Park today.
The event begins at 1:00 p.m. at the park, just north of Wonderland Park on East Chaparral Drive.
The ceremony will be live-streamed here.
City officials say the project will cost $8 million and is expected to be complete in eight months. As of now, officials plan to have the grand opening on Memorial Day 2021.
The project comes after the original pool, which opened in 1931, needed multiple repairs. It was closed due to structural issues in December 2018.
Amarillo City Council approved a new state-of-the-art facility in May. The facility will include a zero-edge entry, main pool, lazy river, slides, concession and restroom building, pump-house and a new parking lot.
“Thompson Park Pool is more than just an aqua park,” said Michael Kashuba, City of Amarillo director of parks and recreation. “The proposed facility will become a key feature in the Amarillo community and will offer the surrounding community a positive economic impact for decades to come.”
