Doppler Dave Expects Nice Fall Weather This Week

A much more seasonal weather pattern has taken shape after the arrival of the weekend cold front. A cool wind from the north today is keeping temperatures in the 60s. Winds will die down by tonight and we expect to drop all the way down to 40 or even the upper 30s by daybreak. After a chilly morning, tomorrow will turn out to be a very nice autumn day with highs in the upper 70s. For the rest of the week, afternoon temperatures will be in the 70s or 80s with morning lows in the 40s and 50s. Although very comfortable, this will be a dry period with no rain on the horizon for at least several days.