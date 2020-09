An early morning cold front will be dropping our temperatures across the area today, as well as kick up winds out of the north. We’ll see a daytime high today of about 66 degrees, with it being cooler up in the north, warmer down south. Winds will continue out of the north, picking up to about 20 mph, gusting upwards of 30 mph at times. Things are looking to stay dry throughout the next 7 days unfortunately.