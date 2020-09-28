Computer system at Northwest Texas Healthcare System hit with cyberattack over the weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The computer system at Northwest Texas Healthcare System was hit with a cyberattack over the weekend.
The attack hit the major hospital chain Universal Health Services.
Northwest Texas Healthcare System, Northwest Texas Physician Group, Northwest Emergency on Georgia and Northwest Emergency at Town Square in Amarillo are part of UHS.
The company says that no patient or employee data appears to have been accessed, copied or misused.
Universal Health Services released the following statement regarding the attack:
