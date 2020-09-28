City of Hereford reported 31 new COVID-19 cases today

By Tamlyn Cochran | September 28, 2020 at 2:24 PM CDT - Updated September 28 at 2:24 PM

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 31 new cases of COVID-19 in Deaf Smith County.

There are now 81 new active cases of COVID-19 in Deaf Smith County.

That brings the total number of cases to 1,090, with 989 recoveries and 20 deaths.

There are 12,430 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 12

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 18

Castro County: 249

Childress County: 66

Collingsworth County: 18

Cottle County: 25

Dallam County: 260

Deaf Smith County: 1,090

Donley County: 59

Gray County: 316

Hall County: 24

Hansford County: 111

Hartley County: 143

Hemphill County: 73

Hutchinson County: 192

Lipscomb County: 32

Moore County: 1,151

Motley County: 7

Ochiltree County: 127

Oldham County: 15

Parmer County: 415

Potter County: 4,881

Randall County: 2,918

Roberts County: 9

Sherman County: 60

Swisher County: 99

Wheeler County: 48

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 10,303 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 11

Briscoe County: 11

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 226

Cottle County: 19

Childress County: 59

Collingsworth County: 17

Dallam County: 226

Deaf Smith County: 989

Donley County: 53

Gray County: 275

Hall County: 15

Hartley County: 123

Hansford County: 100

Hemphill County: 60

Hutchinson County: 146

Lipscomb County: 25

Motley County: 7

Moore County: 1,100

Ochiltree County: 105

Oldham County: 14

Parmer County: 38

Potter County: 4,156

Randall County: 2,318

Roberts County: 7

Sherman County: 53

Swisher County: 90

Wheeler County: 43

There have also been 199 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 5

Deaf Smith County: 20

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 7

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 4

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 4

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 19

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 66

Randall County: 42

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,585 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 54

Cimarron County: 24

Texas County: 1,507

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been nine COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 9

There are 1,177 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 790

Quay County: 74

Roosevelt County: 282

Union County: 31

There have been 14 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 6

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 4

Union County: 2

