Amarillo National Bank commissions artwork by West Texas A&M students for remodeled branch

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - 10 student artists now have 21 of their works in the permanent art collection of Amarillo National Bank due to a new partnership.
The acrylic and oil paintings now hang in ANB’s Georgia Street Financial Center, on South Georgia Street.
“At Amarillo National Bank, we’ve always thought that art brings people together, so this partnership makes perfect sense for us,' said Sean Fuqua, ANB facilities project manager. 'We are not only able to bring exposure and give real-life experience to the students, but we also are able to provide our customers and employees with bold, beautiful pieces of exceptional art filling our branches.”
The commission project began over the summer when Fuqua approached the University to express interest in purchasing works by students, said Jon Revett who is the associate professor of painting and drawing.
“This project came at a fortuitous time for our students because so many of them were unable to show work in our annual exhibition at Amarillo Museum of Art, a high point of the year for them,” Revett said.
Revett and Fuqua determined how many pieces would be needed and what sizes they should be, then came up with a standard pricing guideline and made a list of students whose aesthetics matched the banks needs. Each student artist was asked to create two or three pieces.
"The quality of the paintings exceeded all expectations,' Revett said. “And this project gave them real-world experience in commission work, which is one of the many ways practicing artist earn income.”
Revett said he hopes the partnership becomes a prototype for an art purchasing program for other institutions in the area.
“It is common practice for universities to purchase work from their students to decorate their campus as the perfect fusion of support for the students and the economic acquisition of high-caliber artworks, and we would hope to see this project expand,” Revett said. “These successes demonstrate a healthy relationship between the university and local businesses. Amarillo National Bank has made many great cultural contributions to our community, and this commission project right in line with this mission.”
