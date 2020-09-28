Amarillo fire department accepted into program allowing to fight fires nationally

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Fire Department will benefit from earning training, experience and new equipment in nation wide natural disasters through a new program they had recently joined last week.
When the fires got worse in California this month, the state of Texas was the first to respond sending over 200 firemen to the area.
The Texas Interstate Fire Mutual Aid system has allowed one more firefighter from Randall County to join them.
“It’s a great opportunity to get some great experience, you know work with different types of firefighters out there and it’s gonna be very very exciting,” said a Randall County fire man, Vicente Jimenez.
Jimenez was able to lend a helping hand because the Randall County Fire Department was just accepted into the Texas Interstate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) Tuesday.
The program allows the department to respond to natural disasters throughout the nation and apply for grants towards new equipment and real-life situation training.
The fire captain says this new type of training will be beneficial.
“I can show you how to put a fire out, but it’s not the same as standing out there on the ground with the flames hitting you in the face and so experiences that you can’t reproduce in the classroom setting,” said the fire captain at the Randall County Fire Department, Dick Wilkerson.
Wilkerson says this will improve the department substantially and the program will also be receiving much needed equipment.
The last time Wilkerson said extra equipment was needed, was only hours ago when they were called to a grass fire.
“It probably happened yesterday, it happens on a very regular basis,” said Wilkerson.
Without essential equipment like fire trucks, Randall County has relied on calling neighboring departments to help, instead of just sending their own personnel.
“If we had another truck or more trucks, then I would be able to put firefighters on the ground when the time comes,” said Wilkerson.
Wilkerson says this allows him to use his own personnel and won’t often need to ask for assistance.
The department plans on sending several more to northern California very soon.
