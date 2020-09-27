Cold Front is Here!

We managed to warm into the mid to upper 70s but now we are cooling quickly especially North. Winds have also been a bit stronger, North winds have been gusting over 40mph at times. Looking towards tonight’s forecast we can expect mostly clear skies & windy conditions. North winds 25-35 with gusts over 50mph possible. Otherwise, it looks much cooler with lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Monday looks cool with highs in the lower to mid 60s. We MAY see some morning clouds but latest trends show this front quite dry, event lacking cloud cover. Either way, it will be cool & breezy for much of Monday. Coolest air arrives by Tuesday morning, we should see lows in the 40s areawide.