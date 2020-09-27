Area COVID-19 report for Sunday, Sept. 27

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Eastern New Mexico has had a total of 1,177 confirmed COVID-19 cases across the area.

Cumulative case totals include Curry County 790, Quay County 74, Roosevelt County 282, Union County 31.

The Oklahoma panhandle has had a total of 1,585 confirmed COVID-19 cases across the area.

Cumulative case totals include Beaver County 54, Cimarron County 24, Texas County 1,507.

There are now 1,060 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.

The latest report report shows 74 new cases and 19 recoveries. The city does not release a report over the weekend.

There are now 4,780 total confirmed cases in Potter County and 2,833 in Randall County.

6,450 people have recovered and 103 have died.

There are 82 pending tests.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 10.75 percent.

Today is Sunday, September 27, 2020. The Amarillo area is operating at Coronavirus (COVID-19) Level Orange: Extreme...

There are 12,214 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 12

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 18

Castro County: 249

Childress County: 66

Collingsworth County: 18

Cottle County: 25

Dallam County: 260

Deaf Smith County: 1,059

Donley County: 59

Gray County: 316

Hall County: 24

Hansford County: 111

Hartley County: 143

Hemphill County: 73

Hutchinson County: 192

Lipscomb County: 32

Moore County: 1,151

Motley County: 7

Ochiltree County: 127

Oldham County: 15

Parmer County: 415

Potter County: 4,780

Randall County: 2,833

Roberts County: 9

Sherman County: 60

Swisher County: 99

Wheeler County: 48

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 10,275 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 11

Briscoe County: 11

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 226

Cottle County: 19

Childress County: 59

Collingsworth County: 17

Dallam County: 226

Deaf Smith County: 989

Donley County: 53

Gray County: 275

Hall County: 15

Hartley County: 123

Hansford County: 100

Hemphill County: 60

Hutchinson County: 146

Lipscomb County: 25

Motley County: 7

Moore County: 1,100

Ochiltree County: 105

Oldham County: 14

Parmer County: 38

Potter County: 4,144

Randall County: 2,306

Roberts County: 7

Sherman County: 53

Swisher County: 90

Wheeler County: 43

There have also been 194 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 5

Deaf Smith County: 20

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 7

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 4

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 4

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 19

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 63

Randall County: 40

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,585 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 54

Cimarron County: 24

Texas County: 1,507

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been nine COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 9

There are 1,177 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 790

Quay County: 74

Roosevelt County: 282

Union County: 31

There have been 14 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 6

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 4

Union County: 2

