1 woman dead after early morning accident on Bell

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One woman has died after being hit by a vehicle Saturday morning.
Around 7:00 a.m., Amarillo police were called to an accident involving a motor vehicle and pedestrian in the 4500 block of south Bell Street.
Susan Lee, 56, was crossing Bell Street eastbound on foot, not in the cross walk. Lee walked in front of a 2015 Range Rover that was northbound.
The Range Rover was driven by a 46-year-old female of Amarillo.
Susan Lee died at the scene of injuries received in the collision.
The driver of the Range Rover was uninjured in the crash.
The incident is being investigated by APD’s Traffic Investigation Squad.
