No. 8 Texas pulls out OT win over Red Raiders

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Despite being 18-point underdogs and few giving them a chance, the Red Raiders battled the 8th ranked Texas all afternoon in front of 25% capacity at Jones AT&T Stadium, before falling 63-56 in overtime.
Texas scored first in overtime to go up 63-56. The Red Raiders needed to answer but we’re unable to ending a crazy game between Big 12 rivals.
SaRodorick Thompson’s 75 yard touchdown run gave the Red Raiders a 56-41 lead with 3:13 left in the game.
However Texas scored two late touchdowns to trail 56-54. The Longhorns then went for a two point conversion after the second touchdown to tie it at 56 with 40 seconds left
Alan Bowman threw a few touchdown passes to KeSean Carter to cut the Longhorns lead to 17-14.
Then with Texas up 24-14, Bowman went up top to Erik Ezukanma for an 18 yard score and the Red Raiders were down 3 24-21.
Trailing 31-21 at the half, the Special Teams of Texas Tech made big plays this afternoon, including Xavier Martin recovering a fumbled punt in the end zone for the touchdown. Texas Tech was back within 3 31-28.
Then back down 10, TJ Vasher caught a 29 yard touchdown pass and capping off a 21 point 3rd quarter, SaRodorick Thompson’s 9 yard touchdown run gave the Red Raiders a 42-38 lead entering the final quarter.
The Red Raiders now visit Kansas State 2:30pm next Saturday. The Wildcats shocked #3 Oklahoma 38-35 this afternoon.
