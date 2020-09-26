Cooler Weather is Coming...

It has been a hot day with 90s & 100s! Thankfully cooler weather is on the way! Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect clear skies with lows in the lower 60s. Sunday looks quite a bit cooler with highs in the lower 80s. Expect sunny skies and increasing North winds. We will notice North winds throughout the day however the main cold front looks to move in by Sunday night. North winds will be going pretty good with gusts over 40mph possible through Monday & cooler temperatures will linger through Tuesday.