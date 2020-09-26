Area COVID-19 report for Saturday, Sept. 26

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 1,060 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.
The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.
Friday’s report shows 74 new cases and 19 recoveries.
There are now 4,780 total confirmed cases in Potter County and 2,833 in Randall County.
6,450 people have recovered and 103 have died.
There are 82 pending tests.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 10.75 percent.
There are 12,214 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 12
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 18
Castro County: 249
Childress County: 66
Collingsworth County: 18
Cottle County: 25
Dallam County: 260
Deaf Smith County: 1,059
Donley County: 59
Gray County: 316
Hall County: 24
Hansford County: 111
Hartley County: 143
Hemphill County: 73
Hutchinson County: 192
Lipscomb County: 32
Moore County: 1,151
Motley County: 7
Ochiltree County: 127
Oldham County: 15
Parmer County: 415
Potter County: 4,780
Randall County: 2,833
Roberts County: 9
Sherman County: 60
Swisher County: 99
Wheeler County: 48
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 10,275 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 11
Briscoe County: 11
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 226
Cottle County: 19
Childress County: 59
Collingsworth County: 17
Dallam County: 226
Deaf Smith County: 989
Donley County: 53
Gray County: 275
Hall County: 15
Hartley County: 123
Hansford County: 100
Hemphill County: 60
Hutchinson County: 146
Lipscomb County: 25
Motley County: 7
Moore County: 1,100
Ochiltree County: 105
Oldham County: 14
Parmer County: 38
Potter County: 4,144
Randall County: 2,306
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 53
Swisher County: 90
Wheeler County: 43
There have also been 194 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 5
Deaf Smith County: 20
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 7
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 4
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 4
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 19
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 63
Randall County: 40
Swisher County: 3
There are 1,585 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 54
Cimarron County: 24
Texas County: 1,507
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 7
There are 1,166 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 780
Quay County: 74
Roosevelt County: 281
Union County: 31
There have been 13 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 5
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 4
Union County: 2
