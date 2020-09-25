WTAMU Theatre Department goes virtual due to COVID-19

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - After making adjustments to go virtual during the pandemic, tonight, WT’s Theatre Department will kick off its first musical production of the season.
When the pandemic began, the future of the university’s musical theatre performances became uncertain.
For students like Nolan Quintanilla, who thrives off of theatre, the news was difficult to hear.
However, after adapting the plays and switching to a virtual format, the season was able to move forward.
“Even the profession as a whole is kind of on a pause right now too. It’s just really scary and it’s like ‘Am I doing the right thing?’ But, being able to do it and see that theatre can be adapted and always be done no matter what is just like really promising and fulfilling," said Quintanilla.
For the time being, the theatre department will offer live-streamed performances of each production through Broadway on Demand.
Depending on the nature of each show, it will include filmed sections, self taped segments from students, and voice overs.
“At first, it definitely was like very like anxious. Like, there’s no way you can do theatre like without and audience like it just didn’t make sense whatsoever, but it’s actually kind of more intimidating in a way, to think that there is a like camera on you," said Quintanilla.
While virtual performances do not offer the same kind of interaction with the audience, one of the positives that came from the switch is that people from all over the world can now watch the plays.
“Because we have students from all over, rather than having people need to travel or simply not being able to see their loved ones in a show, we’re actually able to reach a much greater audience because you could be anywhere in the world and see this production,” said Bradley Behrmann, assistant professor of Musical Theatre at WTAMU.
Although virtual performances are the only option available right now, Professor Behrmann says they may be here to stay even after the pandemic.
“I think that there will be some form of what we’re doing right now that goes through into post pandemic times,” said Behrmann.
If you would like to see a complete list of the plays and showtimes, or buy tickets, you can visit the theatre department’s website here.
