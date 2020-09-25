Texas Panhandle Poison Center to hold free medication disposal event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle Poison Center is holding a Medication Cleanout tomorrow.
The public can bring expired and unused medication to drop off from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Amarillo.
The event is free and attendees can remain in their vehicles to drop off medication.
The Medication Cleanout seeks to reduce the roughly 38,000 poisoning deaths that occur throughout the county each year by giving people a safe method for disposing of unused or expired medications.
For more information, contact the TTPC at (806) 414-9495 or visit online here.
