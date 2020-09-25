Summer Strikes Back

I hope you didn’t think we were done with summer just yet, as we’ve broken our streak of consecutive days with highs in the 80s on Thursday, and things only seem to be heating up from here. Right now we’re expected to break our current heat record, which is at 95, with a forecasted high of 96 degrees, and more records could be broken on Saturday as well. Expect breezy conditions as well with winds out of the southwest at about 10-15 mph, gusting upwards of 20 at times. We’ll look to return to a more normal fall-like pattern on Sunday with the first in a series of cold fronts.