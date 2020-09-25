12 new COVID-19 cases in Gray County

There are now 34 active COVID-19 cases in Gray County. (Source: WAFF)
By Tamlyn Cochran | September 25, 2020 at 4:23 PM CDT - Updated September 25 at 4:23 PM

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 34 active COVID-19 cases in Gray County.

The Texas Department of State Health Services notified the City of Pampa and Gray County of 12 new COVID-19 cases in the county today. That makes for 316 total cases in Gray County.

The total of 275 recoveries in Gray County.

Total number of seven deaths in Gray County.

There are 12,214 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 12

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 18

Castro County: 249

Childress County: 66

Collingsworth County: 18

Cottle County: 25

Dallam County: 260

Deaf Smith County: 1,059

Donley County: 59

Gray County: 316

Hall County: 24

Hansford County: 111

Hartley County: 143

Hemphill County: 73

Hutchinson County: 192

Lipscomb County: 32

Moore County: 1,151

Motley County: 7

Ochiltree County: 127

Oldham County: 15

Parmer County: 415

Potter County: 4,780

Randall County: 2,833

Roberts County: 9

Sherman County: 60

Swisher County: 99

Wheeler County: 48

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 10,275 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 11

Briscoe County: 11

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 226

Cottle County: 19

Childress County: 59

Collingsworth County: 17

Dallam County: 226

Deaf Smith County: 989

Donley County: 53

Gray County: 275

Hall County: 15

Hartley County: 123

Hansford County: 100

Hemphill County: 60

Hutchinson County: 146

Lipscomb County: 25

Motley County: 7

Moore County: 1,100

Ochiltree County: 105

Oldham County: 14

Parmer County: 38

Potter County: 4,144

Randall County: 2,306

Roberts County: 7

Sherman County: 53

Swisher County: 90

Wheeler County: 43

There have also been 194 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 5

Deaf Smith County: 20

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 7

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 4

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 4

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 19

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 63

Randall County: 40

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,483 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 48

Cimarron County: 23

Texas County: 1,412

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 7

There are 1,155 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 770

Quay County: 74

Roosevelt County: 280

Union County: 31

There have been 12 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 5

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 3

Union County: 2

