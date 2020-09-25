2 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Wheeler County

By Bailie Myers | September 25, 2020 at 9:13 AM CDT - Updated September 25 at 9:13 AM

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Wheeler County reported two new positive cases of COVID-19 today.

This brings the overall total of cases to 48, with five cases currently active.

At this time, recoveries remain at 43 and there have been no deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Wheeler County.

There are 12,124 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 12

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 18

Castro County: 249

Childress County: 66

Collingsworth County: 18

Cottle County: 25

Dallam County: 259

Deaf Smith County: 1,059

Donley County: 59

Gray County: 304

Hall County: 24

Hansford County: 111

Hartley County: 141

Hemphill County: 73

Hutchinson County: 192

Lipscomb County: 32

Moore County: 1,151

Motley County: 7

Ochiltree County: 127

Oldham County: 15

Parmer County: 415

Potter County: 4,745

Randall County: 2,794

Roberts County: 9

Sherman County: 60

Swisher County: 99

Wheeler County: 48

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 10,256 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 11

Briscoe County: 11

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 226

Cottle County: 19

Childress County: 59

Collingsworth County: 17

Dallam County: 225

Deaf Smith County: 989

Donley County: 53

Gray County: 275

Hall County: 15

Hartley County: 120

Hansford County: 100

Hemphill County: 60

Hutchinson County: 146

Lipscomb County: 25

Motley County: 7

Moore County: 1,100

Ochiltree County: 105

Oldham County: 14

Parmer County: 38

Potter County: 4,136

Randall County: 2,295

Roberts County: 7

Sherman County: 53

Swisher County: 90

Wheeler County: 43

There have also been 194 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 5

Deaf Smith County: 20

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 7

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 4

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 4

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 19

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 63

Randall County: 40

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,483 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 48

Cimarron County: 23

Texas County: 1,412

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 7

New Mexico state health officials reported 16 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico today.

State health officials reported 11 new cases in Curry County and five cases in Roosevelt County.

Including today’s reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 28,224 COVID-19 cases.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 859.

As of today, there are 66 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

15,825 people have been designated as recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

There are 1,155 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 770

Quay County: 74

Roosevelt County: 280

Union County: 31

There have been 12 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 5

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 3

Union County: 2

