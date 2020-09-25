Meals on Wheels seeking more volunteer drivers to take on five new delivery routes

“The Mary E. Bivins Foundation has provided healthy meals to local senior citizens through the FoodNet program for the past 17 years. In the fall of 2019, the Bivins Foundation board began discussing alternate models of operation for its Elizabeth Jane Bivins Culinary Center, where the FoodNet meals are produced. In October of 2019, the Bivins Foundation provided notice to the Amarillo Area Agency on Aging (AAA) that they would not seek the FoodNet contract for meal delivery starting in October of 2020,” said Katharyn Wiegand, president and CEO of The Mary E. Bivins Foundation. "Knowing there was a chance the Culinary Center would not be operating in the fall of 2020, the Foundation wanted to give AAA as much time as possible to find a new contractor. After assessing several alternatives, the Foundation is in the process of closing the Culinary Center.”