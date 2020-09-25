Meals on Wheels seeking more volunteer drivers to take on five new delivery routes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The closing of an Amarillo meal provider has another local organization scrambling for volunteers.
In statement today, the Bivins Culinary Center stated that in October of 2019, they provided notice to the Amarillo Area Agency on Aging (AAA) that they would stop being their meal provider by the end of this month.
“The Mary E. Bivins Foundation has provided healthy meals to local senior citizens through the FoodNet program for the past 17 years. In the fall of 2019, the Bivins Foundation board began discussing alternate models of operation for its Elizabeth Jane Bivins Culinary Center, where the FoodNet meals are produced. In October of 2019, the Bivins Foundation provided notice to the Amarillo Area Agency on Aging (AAA) that they would not seek the FoodNet contract for meal delivery starting in October of 2020,” said Katharyn Wiegand, president and CEO of The Mary E. Bivins Foundation. "Knowing there was a chance the Culinary Center would not be operating in the fall of 2020, the Foundation wanted to give AAA as much time as possible to find a new contractor. After assessing several alternatives, the Foundation is in the process of closing the Culinary Center.”
A couple of weeks ago the AAA asked for Meals on Wheels help and now the organization is seeking for 20 to 35 drivers to take on five new delivery routes.
“We already had a waiting list of about 15 to 18 people before this,” said Susie Akers, executive director of Meals on Wheels. “Now with all these people coming on, we have almost 50 people on our waiting list, including the AAA people.”
Titus Medley is one of the latest drivers. He’s taking classes online at West Texas University, and decided to grab one day a week to drive for Meals on Wheels, a service that has helped his own grandparents.
“A lot of times we’re the only people that they see that day,” said Medley. “Like for my grandparents, for example, they get dressed just to see the Meals on Wheels people, they wouldn’t even get dressed if people weren’t coming over every single day.”
The organization currently has more than 450 volunteers, who drive one route, once a week.
If more drivers are not recruited Meals on Wheels fears many will be without a meal by October 1st.
If you have a car and an hour of your time once or more a week and would like to help this mission, click here to fill out an application.
