Heal The City to host ‘Laughter is the Best Medicine Luncheon’ with comedian Leanne Morgan

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Heal The City will hold their annual fundraiser luncheon next week.
This year’s luncheon, titled “Laughter is the Best Medicine”, will feature comedian Leanne Morgan.
Proceeds benefit Heal The City’s free clinic and their mission of providing free healthcare to the uninsured.
The event takes place from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with a live performance at a hanger at River Falls Airport on Tuesday.
Simulcast performances will take place at Polk Street United Methodist Church and Amarillo Botanical Gardens.
Lunch is catered by United Market Street.
Tables and individual tickets can be purchased online here.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.