Drive-thru COVID-19 testing now available for Hereford residents

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - Hereford residents are now able to participate in drive-thru COVID-19 testing five days a week.
Hereford Regional Medical Center is offering the testing to anyone experiencing symptoms of the virus or those who have been exposed to another individual who has tested positive.
“With drive-thru testing, we can test people quickly and safely,” said Jeff Barnhart, CEO of Hereford Regional Medical Center. “It’s another way we strive to meet the needs of our community and make sure everyone who needs a test can get one.”
The drive-thru testing option is available weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in three dedicated testing parking spots in front of the Hereford Health Clinic.
Those participating are asked to call the cell phone number posted and remain in their vehicle. A team member in personal protective gear will then come out to collect the individual’s testing sample.
Results are typically available within 72 hours.
In addition to drive-thru testing, the clinic will also continue to offer in-person testing.
“Testing remains an important piece of the puzzle to keep our community safe from COVID-19,” said Barnhart. “We also must continue exercising personal responsibility and doing our part to stop the spread.”
