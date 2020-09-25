Dalhart police arrest ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted by Fort Worth police

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - The Dalhart Police Department arrested a man considered armed and dangerous.
During a traffic stop, officers discovered the driver, identified as Kevin Graham, was an armed and dangerous fugitive wanted by Fort Worth police.
Officers attempted to arrest him when he ran from officers, leading them on a chase for six city blocks.
Police captured him and took him into custody in the backyard of a home.
He was arrested on two felony warrants. During the investigation, officers say they found him in possession of a loaded gun and heroin.
