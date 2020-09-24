Why does Fall feel so Summer-like?

We’ve gone from temperatures in the mid to low-80s for the last couple of weeks, however now that Fall is here, we’re warming up into the 90s! This is because the high pressure system off to our west is in the perfect spot to be bringing in dry, warm air, and since we won’t have much cloud cover, that will allow us to warm up into possibly record breaking territory for the weekend. For Thursday, expect a high of 90 degrees with sunny skies. On the bright side, the heat won’t be sticking around long, as cold fronts next week will knock us into more of a fall like pattern in the 60s and 70s.