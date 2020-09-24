Urgent volunteers needed for Meals on wheels

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Meals on Wheels of Amarillo has an urgent need for volunteer drivers.
With the closing of a meal provider in the Amarillo area, Meals on Wheels has been flooded with new applications for their hot lunch program for homebound seniors in Amarillo.
They are in need of more volunteers to fill routes and help provide their clients with meals.
If you have sometime to help deliver meals to the homebound elderly one day a week, call Meals on Wheels office at (806) 374-1521 or click here to complete a volunteer application.
