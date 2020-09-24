‘This is my school now’: $40 million and 3 years later, Borger ISD has new renovated facilities

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Three years ago, the city of Borger passed a bond worth more than 40 million dollars to help renew and restore the school district.
Today renovations are complete with the only thing needing to be done is landscape at the high school.
“I would hardly recognize the place if time warped from 1997, it would look very different. Still the same kind of bones but at the same time, a much-needed update,” said Michael Denton, teacher at Borger High School and alumni.
Everyone at Borger ISD can agree that the updates done were needed.
Borger High School principal, Matt Ammerman says years ago, evaluators docked the district points because of the facilities.
“What the guy said was 'You guys are getting the most out of these kids in a very poor facility, it would be amazing to find out what they can do in a great facility which is what we have now,” said Ammerman.
Over the past three years, Borger ISD built a new football stadium, updated entrances at the middle school and high school to help keep students safe, turning the old high school gym into a wing for freshman and updating classrooms.
“The biggest thing that I think is neat for the kids is the upgrades for the kids for their education. The classrooms hadn’t been touched in decades and the educational use was pretty much done with those classrooms,” said Ammerman.
Now every classroom has a smartboard with many having whiteboards for desks.
Students can now write on their desk and adjust the height depending if they want to sit or stand.
“You come in here and you’re like, ‘This is my school now’. With the classes coming up, them being able to see this instead of what we had, them to be able to grow up in this school, it’s really nice,” said Tamera Dickson, senior at Borger High School.
Staff, students and alumni at Borger ISD say these updates are already bringing pride to the community.
