26th Annual Charles Goodnight Chuckwagon Cookoff returns this weekend

CLARENDON, Texas (KFDA) - The 26th annual Charles Goodnight Chuckwagon Cookoff will take place in Clarendon this weekend.
This year’s event includes 17 chuckwagons, a trade show and a hay auction.
Gates open at 10:00 a.m. and the chuckwagon dinner will be served at 1:00 p.m. Saturday. The event takes place at the Saints’ Roost Museum on 610 Harrington Street.
At this time, meal tickets are still availble for $20 per plate.
Tickets can be purchased at Every Nook & Cranny in Clarendon or by calling (806) 874-2746.
