26th Annual Charles Goodnight Chuckwagon Cookoff returns this weekend

The annual Charles Goodnight Chuckwagon Cookoff returns to Clarendon on Sept. 26. (Source: KFDA)
By Bailie Myers | September 24, 2020 at 11:39 AM CDT - Updated September 24 at 11:40 AM

CLARENDON, Texas (KFDA) - The 26th annual Charles Goodnight Chuckwagon Cookoff will take place in Clarendon this weekend.

This year’s event includes 17 chuckwagons, a trade show and a hay auction.

Gates open at 10:00 a.m. and the chuckwagon dinner will be served at 1:00 p.m. Saturday. The event takes place at the Saints’ Roost Museum on 610 Harrington Street.

At this time, meal tickets are still availble for $20 per plate.

Tickets can be purchased at Every Nook & Cranny in Clarendon or by calling (806) 874-2746.

