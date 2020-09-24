Skunk tests positive for rabies in Clovis

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The City of Clovis Animal Control recovered two skunks this week that have been tested for rabies.
One of the skunks results were positive, and Animal Control is waiting for results from the New Mexico Department of Health/Epidemiology on the second skunk.
Both of these cases involved dogs fighting with or killing skunks.
If you notice skunks, foxes or wild animals in your neighborhood acting strange, call the City of Clovis Animal Control at (575) 769-7893.
