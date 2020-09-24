New Mexico state health officials report 16 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - New Mexico state health officials reported 16 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico today.
State health officials reported 11 new cases in Curry County and five cases in Roosevelt County.
Including today’s reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 28,224 COVID-19 cases.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 859.
As of today, there are 66 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
15,825 people have been designated as recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
There are 1,155 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 770
Quay County: 74
Roosevelt County: 280
Union County: 31
There have been 12 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 5
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 3
Union County: 2
There are 12,122 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 12
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 18
Castro County: 249
Childress County: 66
Collingsworth County: 18
Cottle County: 25
Dallam County: 259
Deaf Smith County: 1,059
Donley County: 59
Gray County: 304
Hall County: 24
Hansford County: 111
Hartley County: 141
Hemphill County: 73
Hutchinson County: 192
Lipscomb County: 32
Moore County: 1,151
Motley County: 7
Ochiltree County: 127
Oldham County: 15
Parmer County: 415
Potter County: 4,745
Randall County: 2,794
Roberts County: 9
Sherman County: 60
Swisher County: 99
Wheeler County: 46
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 10,256 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 11
Briscoe County: 11
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 226
Cottle County: 19
Childress County: 59
Collingsworth County: 17
Dallam County: 225
Deaf Smith County: 989
Donley County: 53
Gray County: 275
Hall County: 15
Hartley County: 120
Hansford County: 100
Hemphill County: 60
Hutchinson County: 146
Lipscomb County: 25
Motley County: 7
Moore County: 1,100
Ochiltree County: 105
Oldham County: 14
Parmer County: 38
Potter County: 4,136
Randall County: 2,295
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 53
Swisher County: 90
Wheeler County: 43
There have also been 194 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 5
Deaf Smith County: 20
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 7
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 4
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 4
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 19
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 63
Randall County: 40
Swisher County: 3
There are 1,483 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 48
Cimarron County: 23
Texas County: 1,412
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 7
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.