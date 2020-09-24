4 new COVID-19 cases, 11 recoveries, 2 deaths reported in Gray County

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 22 active COVID-19 cases in Gray County.
The Texas Department of State Health Services notified the City of Pampa and Gray County of four new COVID-19 cases in the county today. That makes for 304 total cases in Gray County.
11 more people have recovered from COVID-19 in Gray County. That brings the total recoveries to 275.
Two more people have died from COVID-19 in Gray County. That brings the total number of deaths in the county to seven.
There are 12,122 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 12
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 18
Castro County: 249
Childress County: 66
Collingsworth County: 18
Cottle County: 25
Dallam County: 259
Deaf Smith County: 1,059
Donley County: 59
Gray County: 304
Hall County: 24
Hansford County: 111
Hartley County: 141
Hemphill County: 73
Hutchinson County: 192
Lipscomb County: 32
Moore County: 1,151
Motley County: 7
Ochiltree County: 127
Oldham County: 15
Parmer County: 415
Potter County: 4,745
Randall County: 2,794
Roberts County: 9
Sherman County: 60
Swisher County: 99
Wheeler County: 46
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 10,256 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 11
Briscoe County: 11
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 226
Cottle County: 19
Childress County: 59
Collingsworth County: 17
Dallam County: 225
Deaf Smith County: 989
Donley County: 53
Gray County: 275
Hall County: 15
Hartley County: 120
Hansford County: 100
Hemphill County: 60
Hutchinson County: 146
Lipscomb County: 25
Motley County: 7
Moore County: 1,100
Ochiltree County: 105
Oldham County: 14
Parmer County: 38
Potter County: 4,136
Randall County: 2,295
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 53
Swisher County: 90
Wheeler County: 43
There have also been 194 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 5
Deaf Smith County: 20
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 7
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 4
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 4
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 19
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 63
Randall County: 40
Swisher County: 3
There are 1,483 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 48
Cimarron County: 23
Texas County: 1,412
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 7
There are 1,139 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 759
Quay County: 74
Roosevelt County: 275
Union County: 31
There have been 12 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 5
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 3
Union County: 2
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.