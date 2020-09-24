Man wanted for several bond surrenders, parole violations

Alejandro Ramos (Source: Potter County)
By Bailie Myers | September 24, 2020 at 8:37 AM CDT - Updated September 24 at 8:41 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County officials are searching for a man wanted on three bond surrenders.

37-year-old Alejandro Ramos is described as 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Officials said Ramos is also wanted by the Texas Parole Board for three parole violations. Additionally, he is wanted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for felon in possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information on his location are asked to contact Amarillo Crime Stopper at (806) 374-4400. You can also submit a tip online here. If your tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Fugitive of the Week Amarillo Crime Stoppers "Fugitive of the Week" is Alejandro Robert...

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Thursday, September 24, 2020

