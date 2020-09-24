Man wanted for several bond surrenders, parole violations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County officials are searching for a man wanted on three bond surrenders.
37-year-old Alejandro Ramos is described as 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.
Officials said Ramos is also wanted by the Texas Parole Board for three parole violations. Additionally, he is wanted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for felon in possession of a firearm.
Anyone with information on his location are asked to contact Amarillo Crime Stopper at (806) 374-4400. You can also submit a tip online here. If your tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.
