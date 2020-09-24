League of Women Voters hosting voter registration opportunities ahead of Oct. 5 deadline

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The League of Women Voters is offering voter registration opportunities ahead of the October 5 deadline.
Voters must be registered by October 5 to be eligible to vote in the election on November 3.
The League of Women Voters will be hosting the events at the following days and locations:
- Saturday, Sept. 26 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the El Paleton ice cream shop at 818 Martin Road
- Tuesday, Sept. 29 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the WTAMU JB Kelley Student Center on 2nd Avenue in Canyon
- Monday, Oct. 5 from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Santa Fe Building at 9th and Polk
