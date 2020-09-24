GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave shares resources for prostate cancer screenings

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It is not unusual for cancer survivors to become ambassadors for awareness and early detection so that others may learn from their experience and have an advantage when it comes to staying ahead of cancer.
An event including a concert is held in honor of musician Dan Fogelberg every year but to the group behind the annual tribute there is much more than music, in fact the Friends of Fogelberg are on a mission.
Founder Joe Ed Coffman tells us that Dan Fogelberg was his hero. When he learned that Fogelberg died due to prostate cancer he organized a group to raise funds to promote prostate cancer awareness and to do what they can to combat the disease.
The Friends of Fogelberg hosts a benefit concert every year and promotes a free cancer screening for men.
Prostate cancer is one of the more treatable forms of cancer, but early detection is critical in order for the cancer to be dealt with in its early stages when the treatment plans are the least complicated and the cancer is battled before it spreads.
Dr. Richard Kibbey, a local urologist explains that, while there is a high cure rate for prostate cancer if caught in time, early detection is critical in order to treat the cancer before it metastasizes and spreads to other parts of the body. If the cancer is not treated before then the outlook is bad for men.
The Friends of Fogelberg have partnered with Amarillo Urology Associates to provide a very important free prostate screening for all men the Saturday.
Joe Ed Coffman assures men that it’s a simple blood test, not the dreaded finger, and the free screening will be held at the Amarillo Urology Associates building Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
CEO of Amarillo Urology Associates, Whitt Holder, informs us that the event will be in the back of the building in the covered parking area.
It is free to all men, but you should not attend if you are running a fever or have other symptoms associated with COVID-19.
Holder revealed that over the last several years more than 20, 000 men have been screened and 5 percent of those have been flagged for an abnormal PSA level.
If you have not heard my story, I was one of the 5 percent, the screening helped reveal that I had an early stage of prostate cancer.
It was the same screening that saved my life, and I like to think it saved my life.
Just about exactly a year ago the screening revealed that I had an abnormal PSA level and I later found out that I had prostate cancer. But the cancer was caught early and since that I had cancer surgery and treatment, a great recovery and I stand here just a year later cancer free.
That is what I want to share with you. It’s all about early detection so please encourage the men in your life to come to this screening.
It is so important, and I want to share my good news with others.
