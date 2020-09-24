Doppler Dave Is Expecting Some Hot Afternoons

September mornings continue to be cool, but our afternoons are getting warmer. Highs today have reached 90 degrees in most locations. Clear skies will prevail for awhile and overnight temperatures will still be mild. Lows tonight will dip into the upper 50s. We can expect some hot afternoons tomorrow and Saturday and record highs will be possible as it warms into the mid to upper 90s. A cool front arrives Sunday which will bring the heat back down again as highs stay near 80 degrees.