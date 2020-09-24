Criminal Complaint: Woman charged after meth and guns found in Potter County home

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo woman is facing federal charges after law enforcement found drugs and guns in her home, according to the criminal complaint.
On Sept. 18, law enforcement executed an arrest warrant at a home near South Forest Street and Southwest 2nd Avenue.
The criminal complaint says law enforcement found a pistol near a bed and meth residue in the home.
Officials interviewed Kristina Marie Ramos who admitted to possessing the pistol and being a meth user, according to the complaint.
She also said she occasionally sells meth to people that she knows.
She then granted consent for law enforcement to search her home.
The criminal complaint says they found a pistol, an additional magazine containing seven rounds of ammunition, over 50 grams of meth, a scale containing meth residue, small plastic baggies, a rifle and 339 additional rounds of assorted ammunition.
The complaint says it was determined the pistol and rifle were manufactured outside of the state of Texas.
The United States Marshal arrested her, and she was booked into the Randall County Jail.
She faces charges of possession of a firearm by a person addicted to a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
