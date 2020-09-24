Construction continues on Loop 335, upcoming road closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Construction continues on State Loop 335 and throughout Amarillo.
Next week will begin the road closure at Coulter Street and Hollywood Road, a major intersection off the Loop.
The closure will begin at 7:00 p.m. and last until about 6:00 a.m. the next morning.
This is the continuation of the work being done along the Loop, so even when these roads open up drivers will still be likely to see traffic delays.
This will be affecting schools and local businesses, but they believe it will all be worth it once its completed.
“It’s an outgrowth of what’s happening on the southwest part of town,” said Principle of Westover Park Jr. High School, Doug Voran. “Eventually, this is going to be wonderful, like it is at Randall. And it’s actually going to be easier because you won’t have all the stoplights, but it is going to take some time. There is the pain to get to the part where it actually benefits us.”
The construction for an on-ramp between Soncy Road and Coulter Street on eastbound 1-40 has also been postponed.
There is also a construction project North of I-27 down to the US 60 interchange.
This will eventually transform the four-lane road to a six-lane road, making for easier mobility.
TxDOT officials said they believe to have seen an increased amount of speeding in these construction areas as people may not be noticing the reduced speed signs.
“Go with the slow of traffic, go with the flow of the construction, and just take it easy, so we can all get to our destinations in one piece,” said Sonya Gross, TxDOT public information officer.
TxDOT said they greatly appreciate everyone’s patience while they continue construction on the Loop.
