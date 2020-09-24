Businesses possibly setting up shop at John Stiff Memorial Park

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Businesses may be able to set up shop on the open spaces of some local parks. The city of Amarillo is hoping to receive a grant to make this possible.
The Parks and Recreation director, Michael Kashuba, says this project will add amenities to the parks that will also increase revenue for the department and create much needed jobs for the community.
For this initial project model at John Stiff Memorial Park, businesses would be able to occupy the space along Southwest 45th Street before Bell Street and in between the library and fire department.
They are also looking to develop and lease the area along Parkside Drive and also between Mcdonald Lake and the trail.
The Panhandle Regional Planning Commission, which will help in writing the $3.6 million grant application for this project, believes this will help catapult the local economy out of the negative effects brought on by the pandemic.
“We are trying to lay the infrastructure, the commercial space, so then future tenants could lease that space and create jobs within our community," says Alex Guerrero, local government services program coordinator at Panhandle Regional Planning Commission "Also, regionally as well, I can see this creating a lot of jobs where a lot of jobs were lost.”
The director of the Parks and Recreation Department says if the grant is approved, there would be criteria for what kinds of businesses would be allowed to lease that space.
Traffic and noise would be taken into consideration.
“Really at the end of the day we don’t want things that have a negative impact on traffic, on noise,” says Kashuba “Really, we want things that support the neighborhood development and really support park users. Again, at the end of the day, we want to make sure that it adds a benefit to those that are using the park spaces.”
If this grant is approved, and the project at John Stiff park goes well, the city is looking to continue this model.
Rick Klein park would have an emphasis on athletics and Thompson park an emphasis on entertainment to go along with Wonderland Park, the zoo, and the pool.
