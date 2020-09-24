Barrio Census Caravan led by Potter County fire department this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -As the final deadline is near for the 2020 Census, community leaders will gather to host a Barrio Census Caravan.
On Saturday 26,the Barrio Census Caravan will be meeting at the Tri State Fairgrounds, 3301 SE 10th at North Parking Lot near Dick Bivins.
The set up time will start at 9:30 a.m. and the Barrio Census Caravan will begin at 10:00 a.m.
The caravan will be led by the Potter County fire department and include cars following to keep with the social distancing guidelines.
The census caravan will facilitate awareness that the deadline to be counted in the 2020 Census is a few days away.
The Barrio Census Caravan will provide an opportunity to those that have not completed the census to complete in that day.
There will be three routes included:
- Southeast 4th/Highland to southeast 4th/Marrs
- Southeast 10th/Dunway to southeast 10th/Ricks
- Southeast 6th/Roberts to southeast 16th/Roberts
Then the Barrio Census Caravan will conclude at Amarillo Garden Apartments, 1223 S. Roberts.
There will be ice-cream, candy, and a chance to win a $50 gift card for those that take this opportunity to complete their 2020 census.
For more information contact Commissioner Mercy Murguia at (806) 683-5399.
