Amarillo residents will experience water and sewer rate increase

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA)- Amarillo residents will experience a 3 percent increase in their water and sewer bills.
Starting October 1st, residents of Amarillo will start to see a 3 percent increase in their water and sewer bills as part of a five-year plan to fund the city’s community investment program.
This is the second to last year of rate increases that will be used to fund about $28.5 million in capital improvement projects.
“One of those projects is very large scale in the water collection area,” said Laura Storrs, assistant city manager. “It’s related to the northeast interceptor that will be funded with this rate increase that goes in place this upcoming October 1, and that project will go to support the entire east part of the community and take some of the pressure of the facilities that area on the west side.”
Other improvement projects include some plant water system upgrades and repairs as well as supporting an automated metering infrastructure.
“Over the next year, year and a half, will go to replacing water meters across the entire city,” said Storrs. “It will put the infrastructure in place, there are radio signals going out of those meters so, customers have a lot of more timely and accurate information to their water usage. It also helps the city be a lot more proactive.”
When it comes to those who oversee in checking those meters, the city says it’ll still need meter representatives to go set and maintain the new meters, while some will transition into another department.
“Our water and sewer system have about half a billion dollars in assets that we are required to maintain,” said Storrs. “As the city grows, we have to make sure our water and sewer system grows along with the community to make sure that we can support all of the new housing developments.”
Families having trouble paying their utility bill can reach out to the Panhandle Community Services or make a payment plan with the city.
